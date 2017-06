BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics have officially selected Jayson Tatum in the first round of the NBA draft.

Tatum, who played for Duke University last year, averaged 16.8 points per game in his short NCAA career. The forward stands at 6’8″ and is just 19 years old.

The Celtics were originally slated to have the #1 overall pick, but traded it to the Philadelphia 76ers for the #3 overall pick and a first round pick in either 2018 or 2019.