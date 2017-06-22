DMV: R.I. branches to close two days for computer upgrades

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Computer upgrades at the R.I. DMV will lead to temporary closures at branches across the state, according to officials.

On July 3-4, all R.I. DMV locations will be shut down to install a new computer system. From July 5-17, individuals will have to make reservations online if they want to make in-person transactions at a local branch.

The R.I. DMV plans to fully reopen starting July 18.

To avoid excessive backlogs, the R.I. DMV is urging Rhode Islanders to renew expired documents and complete other related tasks before July 3.

The R.I. DMV said transactions at AAA offices are up 38.5% and online transactions are up 8% this month, compared to last year. Wait times currently average an hour and a half, according to the R.I. DMV.

A bill is currently moving through the State House that would allow for a temporary grace period for expired documents while the R.I. DMV is undergoing changes. Officials are also reportedly attempting to hash out a plan with the TSA that would allow Rhode Islanders to fly with an expired license.