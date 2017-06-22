Driver pulled from truck after crashing into pond

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A truck driver was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning, after crashing an asphalt truck into a Rochester, Massachusetts pond.

According to the Rochester Fire Department’s Facebook page, the truck crashed on the Hiller Street Bridge around 6:45 a.m. and rolled over into the pond. It took emergency responders 40 minutes to free the trapped driver from the partially submerged vehicle. The driver was flown by helicopter to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center.

Rochester Police posted on their Facebook page that Mary’s Pond Road will be closed for the majority of the day and that neighbors will experience interruptions to all utilities, including power, telephone, and cable.

Rochester Police are investigating the crash. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was also called to the scene to assess the environmental impact and assist in the clean-up.

