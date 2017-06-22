Hometown Hero: Billy Butler

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ponaganset’s Billy Butler.

The junior hit .416 with 31 RBI’s this season, earning postseason MVP honors while helping the Chieftains to their second straight D-II title. The back to back crowns were the first in school history.

Butler’s success this season has earned him interest from college programs and he’s hoping a strong summer playing AAU and Legion ball will help him fulfill his dream of earning a Division I scholarship.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.