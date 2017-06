In the Rhode Show kitchen, Jan Faust Dane from Stock Culinary Goods, joined us to make Key Lime Pie Popsicles. They are kid friendly and a great summer treat.

Ingredients:

Approximately 4 large regular limes

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup half-and-half

Pinch of salt

3 cups coarsely crushed graham crackers

