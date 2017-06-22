Police allege Cranston murder suspect told two others about crime and burial

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A search warrant affidavit for a cell phone that was found in a murder suspect’s home revealed two people told police that the suspect told them about the crime and where the body was buried.

James Lombardi, 32, is currently jailed without bail for the murder of Krystal Boswell, a Fall River resident who was reported missing in early April.

About four days after Boswell’s unexplained disappearance, an anonymous caller offered a tip to Cranston police after identifying himself as someone who had served time in jail with Lombardi.

According to the affidavit, he told police he “had a recent conversation with [Lombardi] regarding the death and burial of a young female,” who he said was buried at 9 Preston Drive. Only days later, police reported Boswell’s remains had been found there.

Lombardi had been working for the owner who was renovating the property.

The affidavit also details a conversation Lombardi purportedly had with another Cranston resident who told police Lombardi said “he killed a girl from Fall River and that he did it in the basement of his father’s house at 45 Wakefield Street.”

The document also says during one conversation with that witness, Lombardi was said to be “soiled in dirt and was in possession of a shovel.”

The witness went on to say Lombardi said “he placed [the victim] in a waste removal, large container and pushed/wheeled the deceased” to Preston Avenue, which is about 2 and a half miles from the Wakefield Street home.

Another report from police indicated a taxi cab was possibly involved with transporting the body.

A garbage bin was among the items confiscated by Cranston Police at the Wakefield address, and a taxi was also towed away by police from that location.

This search warrant affidavit, which is one of a half dozen filed by Cranston police in the case, was for a phone found on a dresser at the Wakefield Street home, where Lombardi lived with his father.

Lombardi’s attorney Tom Briody said he could not comment on the case.

Another document in Lombardi’s file indicates the state public defender’s office is not representing him due to a conflict of interest. The public defender’s officer has not returned requests for more details about that conflict.

