Police: Victim in East Providence stabbing claimed he fell down stairs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The victim in an East Providence stabbing originally told officers he fell down the stairs, according to Lieutenant Ray Blinn of the East Providence Police Department.

Blinn said police responded to a call regarding a man covered in blood walking on High Street. By the time police arrived, the man had disappeared, but officers saw a trail of blood that led into a home, according to Blinn.

Blinn stated that the victim was in the house and uncooperative when officers arrived. He allegedly told police that he had simply fallen down the stairs, but officers determined another man had stabbed the victim and fled, according to Blinn.

Police say the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Blinn said the incident was a targeted stabbing and that the suspect was known to the victim.

Police are investigating and detectives are processing the crime scene, Blinn said.