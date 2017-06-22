Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

Today on “The Rhode Show” we were joined by Westerly Credit Union VP of Operations Andrew Rodgers along with Courage Award Recipient, Patricia Rychle. Andrew discussed their involvement and what it means to them to participate while Patricia shared her moving story, urging others to get involved.

You can get more info and register here: http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY17NE?fr_id=80924&pg=entry&_ga=2.31942718.1448455604.1494333663-1131046923.1433958900