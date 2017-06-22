Sears at RI Mall scheduled to close in mid-September

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Sears store located at the Rhode Island Mall is scheduled to close its doors for good in September, the company confirmed.

The company said the store was closing because it was “unprofitable.” A liquidation sale is scheduled to begin on June 30.

“We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store at 650 Bald Hill Road in Warwick,” Sears Holdings said in a statement. “The store will close to the public in mid-September. Until then, the store will remain open for customers.”

Business Insider reports that Sears Holdings announced the closing of 20 stores across the country on Thursday. More than 200 Sears locations have shut down their doors this year alone, according to the website.