Community rallies behind 6-year-old boy at block party

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — With the help of a little girl, a block party was held Friday for a 6-year-old boy who lost both feet to an infection in February.

Annie and Maverick were friends at Hamilton Elementary School in North Kingston when she noticed that Maverick was no longer in school.

According to Maverick’s mom Johanna, her son was in the hospital suffering from an infection that forced doctors to amputate his feet. Johanna says Maverick has had other health scares in the past, including three open heart surgeries.

Annie decided to help her friend by making friendship bracelets, selling them for $2 each. In the end, she made thousands of bracelets and brought in upwards of $10 thousand.

Now, members of the community are coming together for a big block party to raise more money to help with Maverick’s medical bills. A local car dealership reportedly donated a car to the family.

Johana said Maverick’s positive attitude isn’t going anywhere.