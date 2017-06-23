Fire marshal rules Central Falls fire as arson

Related Coverage Investigators seeking information about destructive Central Falls house fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Police say a fire that seriously damaged a Rhode Island home was intentionally set.

Neighbors and a police officer patrolling the area saw the fire as it broke out at a Central Falls home around 2 a.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the home’s front porch engulfed in flames.

Central Falls police say the homeowner woke to the sound of an explosion. He was able to escape the home with a few of his belongings after seeing flames outside his window.

The state fire marshal has ruled the fire as first-degree arson. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

