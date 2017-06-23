In the Kitchen: Ginger Beef Tostada

Chef Andrea Lafazia of Flat Waves Food Shack joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Ginger Beef Tostada. You can get more great food from Flat Waves Food Shack by purchasing today’s Rhody Deal.

Ingredients:

Ground beef seasoned with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, butter, salt & pepper

Flour tortilla shells seasoned with dried ginger & kosher salt

Onions caramalized with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, hoisin

Pickled jackfruit salsa

Directions:

Cook the beef and season over 20 mins Add spices Place in tortilla shells Top off with salsa

Be sure to get your Rhody Deal while supplies last. Today’s deal is a $25 gift card to Flat Waves Food Shack for just $12.50. Check out the deal here…Flat Waves Food Shack Rhody Deal