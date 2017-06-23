Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff Mansion

Summer is the best time to get outside and take in all of the beautiful landscapes and ocean front views that Rhode Island has to offer. What better place to do that than at the Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff Mansion!

Our own Michaela Johnson hit the ‘rhode’ to get a preview of this weekend’s big show! This year’s theme is: “Fête Des Fleurs: Paintings and Parterres”, taking guests on a floral adventure through France!

First up, Michaela chatted with Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director along with Pat Fernandez, Chairperson for the flower show.

Each day of the Newport Flower Show offers guests opportunities to enjoy judged horticultural specimens and floral designs, special garden exhibitions, free lectures and demonstrations, children’s activities, and wonderful shopping experiences at the Oceanside Boutiques and Gardeners’ Marketplace. Tickets are also available for special luncheons, lectures and workshops, as well as full weekend packages.

For all those tree lovers out there, Michaela met up with Chris Bartlett from Bartlett Tree Experts.

Michaela also got the scoop on Flower Show fashion and shopping.

The Newport Flower Show is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and June 25.

Newport Flower Show Highlights:

• Opening Night Party Presented by ALEX AND ANI: Friday, June 23, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

• Afternoon Tea Reception with Iris Apfel Presented by Atelier Swarovski: Friday, June 23, 3:00 p.m.

• Sunday Champagne & Jazz Brunch: Sunday, June 25, 11:00 a.m.

• *NEW* Fête de la Lune and “A Little Chaos” Film Viewing Presented by Brooks Brothers: Saturday, June 24, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. supper; film viewing begins at 7:45 p.m. Guests can enjoy a picnic supper on the grounds of Rosecliff while viewing the display gardens. Attendees can also opt to stay after supper for a viewing of the 2015 hit movie “A Little Chaos” starring Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet, and Stanley Tucci.

• Lecture Luncheons with Jeff Leatham and Dr. Eric T. Haskell: Friday, June 23 with Jeff Leatham at 11:30a.m.; Saturday, June 24 with Dr. Eric T. Haskell at 12:00 p.m. Guests will have the rare chance to learn from Leatham, who is considered one of the most exciting floral designers in the world and has worked with the likes of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Oprah, Madonna, Chelsea Clinton, Cher, and many more. Haskell, Professor of French Studies & Humanities and Director of the Clark Humanities Museum at Scripps College in California, will share his vast knowledge on French gardens in his lecture “Lasting Landscapes: The French Formal Garden.”

About Rosecliff and The Newport Flower Show:

With Newport’s largest private ballroom, Rosecliff was constructed in 1902 as a party pavilion for one of the leading society hostesses of the Gilded Age. This snow-white terra-cotta mansion, modeled after the Grand Trianon at Versailles, was created for Theresa Fair Oelrichs, heir to the Comstock silver lode in Nevada. It hosted many of the most fabulous entertainments of the period, including a fairy-tale dinner and a party, featuring magician Harry Houdini.

All proceeds from the Newport Flower Show benefit the ongoing landscape restoration efforts of The Preservation Society of Newport County, a private non-profit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes and decorative arts. Its 11 historic properties—seven of them National Historic Landmarks—span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development. Follow the Newport Flower Show on Facebook and Twitter and follow the Newport Mansions on Instagram.