Otter pups make their debut at Buttonwood Park Zoo

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo is introducing three brand new otter additions: Lucky, Clover and Shamrock.

The pups were born to mom and dad Dani and Donut in March of 2017.

Last night during Member Appreciation Night, zoo members were officially introduced to the baby otters and voted on the names for the two females and one male pup.

According to Paula Montgomery, Buttonwood Park Zoo Director of Community Engagement, the pups who weighed around a quarter of a pound at birth are all over two pounds now and are doing great thanks to the care of their mother, Dani.

These pups were born as a result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoo and Aquariums (AZA) North American River Otter Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“The goal of the SSP is to cooperatively manage otter populations within AZA-accredited zoos to ensure the sustainability of a healthy and genetically diverse population,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said that these otter births will help to educate guests about the conservation work being done in wetland areas.

The public can visit the otter pups beginning Friday, June 23. They will be in the exhibit with Buttonwood’s three adult otters.