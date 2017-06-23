New Bedford Police: Suspects in Tallman St. shooting nabbed in NYC

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital earlier this week have been arrested in New York City.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Estefanie Helena, 19, and Justin Ortega, 20, both of New Bedford in the Bronx. New Bedford police said the two were believed to be staying with a family member there.

Both are charged with a shooting on Tallman Street Monday. Police said a man was in his apartment when he was struck by a stray bullet. At the time, police suspected the shooting was the result of a gang-related gunfight.

Police said once extradited back to Massachusetts, both Helena and Ortega will be charged with assault and battery discharge of a firearm; malicious destruction of property; carrying a loaded rifle/shotgun on a way; carrying a firearm without a license; and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

“I am pleased with the quick work of our police department with our federal partners to apprehend these dangerous suspects and ensure they off the streets of our community,” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said. “We will continue these and other efforts to eradicate gun violence from our city.”

Chief Joseph C. Cordeiro said “This is another fine example of the men and women of this department working collaboratively with partner agencies. I want to thank the fine men and women of this department for the great work they do every day”.