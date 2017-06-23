Problem solved: Providence replaces misspelled street signs

Related Coverage Street signs for Providence street are misspelled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after Eyewitness News reported about two misspelled street signs in downtown Providence, we noticed the signs had been replaced.

Two different signs along Westminster Street contained an extra letter to spell “Westminister” Street.

The signs had been in place for several years, said Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office.

We reported on the story Wednesday, and by Thursday, the signs were fixed.

The signs belong to a family of “wayfinding” signs that are topped with a color-coded “neighborhood” title; in this case, the “Downcity Arts District.” Similar two-tiered street signs are used in the “Broadway” area in the city’s West End, “Federal Hill,” “Wanskuck,” and other neighborhoods.

Wow! 1 day after our story on misspelled signs in downtown Prov and they're already fixed! pic.twitter.com/foVxkxNNkv — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) June 23, 2017

Residents or visitors who observe an issue with a street sign, or any other concern, can contact the city by calling 311 in Providence, or go to the Mayor’s Center for City Services page.