Providence-Newport ferry cancelled again through Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence to Newport ferry will be out of service Friday through Monday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” SeaStreak confirmed on its website.

Seastreak, which was hired by RIDOT to run the Providence-Newport ferry, apologized for the cancellation. The company said it hopes to resume service Tuesday.

The Providence-Newport ferry has been out of service for nearly a week after reportedly crashing into a buoy last Saturday while attempting to avoid another boat. Tom Wynne with SeaStreak said that while no injuries were reported from the incident, the ferry had to be shipped to New York to undergo repairs.

SeaStreak hoped to resume service Wednesday, but the company later announced that service wouldn’t resume for at least another two days. The latest cancellation puts the ferry out of service for an extra four days.

Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-BOATRIDE (262-8743) if they have questions about the cancellations or wish to reschedule trips.