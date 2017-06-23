Providence PD investigating 3rd homicide of 2017 after shooting victim dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a week after a shooting on Broad Street in Providence, the victim has died, police confirmed Friday.

According to a department spokeswoman, Matthew Scott Muirhead, 34, was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital 6 p.m. Thursday.

We’re told the shooting happened June 11 on Broad and Sumter Streets.

Police said the investigation into what is now the city’s third homicide of 2017 is ongoing.

