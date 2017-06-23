Raimondo on Montanaro: ‘I probably would ask him to resign’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday she would have asked the top State House staffer who took free tuition from Rhode Island College to step down if he worked for her, offering her harshest comments yet on the scandal.

Target 12 reported June 7 that Frank Montanaro Jr., a former lawmaker, spent three years on unpaid leave from his old position at RIC after taking a $156,000 job appointed by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, and that his status allowed him to collect $49,787 in free tuition over that period. After two weeks of mounting controversy – and a Target 12 report that he claimed not to be on leave when seeking the tuition – Montanaro announced Wednesday he would repay the money.

Asked about the Montanaro affair by a caller during an appearance on WPRO, Raimondo described the incident as “disappointing,” adding that it “just feeds into the cynicism, justifiably.”

“I don’t think he should have had that special deal in the first place and – you know, he doesn’t work for me, so I think if he worked for me I think I probably would ask him to resign,” she said. “But he’s not my employee so they have to figure that out between them.”

“He did the right thing by paying the money back, and I’ve asked the commissioner of higher ed to do a review of all the colleges to make sure there’s no other similar special deals because it’s just not fair it’s not right,” she said.

Mattiello initially defended Montanaro by saying he was entitled to the tuition benefit, but eventually urged him to pay back the money. The speaker has defended keeping the aide on his staff, calling him “uniquely qualified” and “invaluable to the House and to the legislature.”

Raimondo’s comments came shortly before R.I. Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell issued a statement attacking her for failing to be more outspoken on the Montanaro matter. He urged her to order RIC to release all relevant documents and to have the state police investigate whether any crimes were committed.

“Where have you been for the last two weeks, governor?” Bell asked. “Out of state fundraising for yourself? Kissing up to Speaker Mattiello to get your free CCRI campaign ploy in the budget? Rhode Island needs courage, not cowards up at the State House.”

“Intentionally filing false documents with URI to obtain free tuition is wrong, and possibly a crime,” he said. “Speaker Mattiello should have already fired Mr. Montanaro rather than make excuses for him. Montanaro is only paying back the money now because he got caught filing false documents with URI. Mattiello is too afraid to fire Montanaro because he needs him to get re-elected.”

A Democrat and the son of a prominent union leader, Montanaro held Mattiello’s current Cranston House seat from 1987 until 2004, when he lost re-election to a Republican challenger. Mattiello won the seat back for the Democrats two years later, and when he became speaker in 2014 he made Montanaro executive director of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, which manages the Assembly’s roughly $40-million annual budget.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook