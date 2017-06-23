Red Sox to retire Ortiz’s number before Friday’s game

BOSTON (WPRI) — In a pre-game ceremony, the Boston Red Sox Friday will retire number 34 in honor of three-time World Series Champion and 10-time All-Star David Ortiz.

The number 34 will be the 11th on the right field facade of Fenway Park, accompanying other jerseys of legendary players such as Bobby Doerr’s #1; Carl Yastrzemski’s #8, and Jackie Robinson’s #42, which is retired throughout Major League Baseball.

Big Papi’s jersey is being retired 265 days after he walked off the Fenway field for the last time. And if you’re wondering – that’s really fast. Ted Williams waited 24 years, Doerr and Joe Cronin waited 37 years and it was two decades for Carlton Fish and Jim Rice.

“That short amount of time is a symbol,” team president Sam Kennedy said Thursday, “of how everyone … feels about the player who was the most important player in the history of the Red Sox.”

The celebration started a day early when Thursday Boston Mayor Marty Walsh helped rename Yawkey Way Extension – the street from Fenway to the nearest train station – as “David Ortiz Drive.” A giant 34 will also join other retired numbers along Yawkey Way.

Ortiz retired at the age of 40 with one of the best seasons of his career, hitting .315 with 38 homers and a league-leading 127 RBIs. In his career with the Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins, he finished with a 286 average, 541 homers, and 1,768 RBIs.

To catch the ceremony, fans should be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. All Fenway Park gates will open early at a special time of 5:10 for the celebration.

Heavy traffic is anticipated, so fans are encouraged to take public transportation, such as the T and the commuter rail trains.

Photo Gallery: ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz number retirement View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, left, shares a laugh with team president Sam Kennedy during a gathering where part of Yawkey Way was renamed David Ortiz Drive, Thursday, June 22, 201, outside Fenway Park in Boston. Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night's game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz addresses a gathering, where part of Yawkey Way was renamed David Ortiz Drive, Thursday, June 22, 2017, outside Fenway Park in Boston. Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night's game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) A new "David Ortiz Drive" street sign is posted outside Fenway Park, after a ceremony where part of Yawkey Way was renamed, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Boston. Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night's game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, left, looks up as retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz unveils David Ortiz Drive outside Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night's game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz smiles as he shoots a selfie during a gathering where part of Yawkey Way was renamed David Ortiz Drive outside Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night's game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)