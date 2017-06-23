Scientists hope to move humpback whale & perform necropsy



JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Scientists may soon know the cause of death of the massive whale that has been caught on the rocks in Jamestown for nearly a week.

The mammal has been washed up on the shore of Beavertail State Park since Saturday, but the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) says it has been unable to tow it away for a necropsy due to choppy water.

Passersby have noticed an increasing stench as the animal begins to decompose.

Now they’re hoping it will be possible to move the whale Thursday.

In order to conduct their research, scientists from NOAA and Mystic Aquarium must move the whale to a more accessible location on the beach. According to Janelle Schuh, Stranding Coordinator at Mystic Aquarium, the best time to do so is high tide, so that when the tide goes out the next day there is plenty of time to perform the necropsy.

Performing the dissection will hopefully allow scientists to learn more about the whale’s life, as well as how it died.