Toka Kahn Clary (21-1) has recovered from his 1st pro loss with back to back KO wins and the Pawtucket featherweight will look to make it 3 in a row when he steps into the ring tomorrow night.

The fight is his first under Real Deal Sports and Management, the group created by former Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. It will also be Toka’s first on national television shown live on the CBS Sports Network.