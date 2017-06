SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – A rollover crash in Seekonk has knocked out power in the area.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of 1651 Fall River Avenue.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on Route 6 in #Seekonk @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/z4cwZNB6Up — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) June 24, 2017

Seekonk police tell Eyewitness News that an SUV swerved to avoid a vehicle that was making a wide turn in front of it, struck a utility pole, and rolled over.

An adult and two children in that SUV were taken to hospitals but police said that their injuries were not serious. The driver of the turning car was not hurt.