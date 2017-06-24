Bicyclist injured in Coventry crash Monday taken off life support

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A bicyclist injured in a crash with an SUV Monday, has now passed away.

Coventry Police Chief John MacDonald confirmed in a press release Saturday that 36-year-old Chris Ziobrowski passed away Wednesday, June 21st, just after 2:00 p.m.

Police say Ziobrowski was taken off life support at Rhode Island Hospital’s Trauma ICU center, where he was listed in critical condition since Monday’s crash.

Witnesses said Ziobrowski was struck by the SUV when he attempted to switch lanes while riding his bike on Nooseneck Hill Road. The driver of the SUV was reportedly unable to stop in time to let the bike pass, according to witnesses.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is not yet facing any charges as a result of the crash.

Police say the accident still remains under investigation Saturday.