Firearms, ammunition found at Fall River house fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters battling a triple-decker house fire had more than just the blaze to contend with Saturday evening.

Fall River police Lieutenant Andrew Crook tells Eyewitness News officials found firearms and ammunition on the second floor of the home at 78 Barre Street while battling the fire on the third floor.

Lt. Crook says the firearms may be legal, and the homeowner may have the proper permits, but police are still investigating that fact Saturday night. So far, no arrests have been made and no charges are pending. Lt. Crook says police should have more information on this criminal investigation Sunday.

As for the fire, firefighters got the call around 4:50 p.m. By 5:15 p.m. the fire on the third floor had been knocked down and was under control.

Lt. Crook says it’s a 3-family home, and some of the residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those residents Saturday night.

The fire is still under investigation Saturday night. Lt. Crook says the fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.