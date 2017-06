PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police are looking for a missing child Saturday.

Jeremiah Varkpeh was last seen at about 6:30 Saturday morning and police are asking that anyone who has seen him contact them immediately at 401-727-9100.

The 12 year-old boy is described as 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki shorts, and blue sneakers.