Providence man arrested for firing gun in the air Saturday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police arrested a man Saturday morning who they say was firing a gun into the air in the middle of a city street.

According to police, officers headed to 49 Grape Street around 12:35 Saturday for a report of a disturbance.

When police got there they found a man in the middle of the road firing a pistol into the air. When he saw the police car he threw the weapon down, and was arrested.

Police charged 40 year-old Joselito Torres of Providence with firing in a compact area and possession of a pistol without a license.