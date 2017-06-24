Providence police search for driver accused of hitting man, fleeing the scene

Providence, RI (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was hit by a car that fled the scene early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Plainfield Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was leaving a bar nearby when he was hit by a car.

The man was allegedly standing outside his car, involved in a verbal argument before he was hit. It’s unclear if the driver who hit him was involved in the argument.

Police say the car that hit him was a blue Honda CRV. Police are now searching for that vehicle.

Police say the man is in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital and has severe neck and spinal injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.