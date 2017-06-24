RISPCA holds ‘super adoption day’ in an effort to clear their shelter Saturday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island SPCA shelter is full, which means there are dozens of animals who need a forever home!

The RISPCA held a super adoption day and pet parade Saturday in an effort to empty its shelter.

Saturday’s event included raffles, prizes, and giveaways, as well as an adoptable dog parade. The shelter also offered reduced adoption fees, only $75 for a dog and $25 for a cat, all for a same day adoption.

“We do the best we can to give them the best life and the best environment but it is a sad situation,” said animal cruelty officer Joe Warzycha. “We see people come in here and they get emotional. You see the dogs in the kennel and the cats in the cages and its just an amazing feeling when you walk out the door with your pet, it really is, for both the animal and the person.”

Roughly 1,100 pets are adopted through the RISPCA each year.

The @RISPCA is almost at capacity!! Stop by their Riverside shelter to adopt a loving pet like this cutie 😊 pic.twitter.com/TPSbgvPdkw — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) June 24, 2017