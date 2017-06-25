Federal Hill bar ordered closed following stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Federal Hill bar and nightclub was ordered temporarily closed Sunday following a stabbing outside the establishment Saturday night.

Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed once in the torso around 10 p.m. Saturday outside of Rock and Rye at 229 Atwells Avenue. According to police reports, the victim was found in the alley next to the club. He told police he was involved in an altercation with another person and felt a pain in his side, but hadn’t realized he had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to surgery Saturday night, and remained hospitalized Sunday evening in stable condition. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The stabbing took place during the inaugural summer festival on Federal Hill, with thousands of people strolling Atwells Ave.

“A 26 year old male was stabbed with an incident that had something to do with the club, not the event,” Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements told Eyewitness News on Sunday.

Police are investigating whether the suspect in the stabbing worked as a bouncer for Rock and Rye.

No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect will likely face a charge of felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

The club will remain closed for 72-hours pending another hearing of the Providence Board of Licenses later in the week.

“This type of behavior with nightclubs is unacceptable,” said Clements, who added that the festival has been safe otherwise. “We had a wonderful weekend of events here, tens of thousands of people, it’s been a great event so, this is separate.”