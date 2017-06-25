Motorcycle run raises money in memory of hero teacher

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A motorcycle ride to raise money in memory of George Heath is taking place Sunday morning in Taunton.

The 1st Annual George A. Heath Motorcycle Run is raising money for the scholarship fund that was established in his name last year. Motorcycles hit the road at 11:30 a.m. from the Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical High School.

Heath, who taught at the school, was killed last May while trying to stop a violent rampage at the Silver City Galleria in Taunton.

The attacker, Arthur DaRosa, had stabbed two women, one of them fatally, on Myrics Street before crashing his car into the mall, attacking several people there, and then entering the Bertucci’s restaurant.

Heath saw DaRosa stab a waitress and tried to stop him, but DaRosa fatally stabbed Heath before being shot and killed by an off-duty Bristol County sheriff’s deputy.

For his heroism, Heath received several posthumous honors, including the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission’s Carnegie Medal.

Sunday’s motorcycle run will take riders to the Portuguese-American Civic club where a cookout will run until 4 p.m., which will include raffles and music.

Organizers are requesting a $20 donation for riders and $10 for non-riders.