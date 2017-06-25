Plainville PD looking for suspect in pro-shop robbery

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – The Plainville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the robbery took place Friday at 5:00 a.m. at the Heather Hill Country Club.

According to police, a country club employee said he caught the burglar breaking into the clubhouse. The suspect had pried open the cash register, and was leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

The employee preceded to chase the suspect’s vehicle, believed to be an older model Chevy Utility Body Truck, possibly with Rhode Island plates. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7″, with a stocky build and either blonde, or light grey hair.

Police are asking the public to contact the department if they recognize the vehicle. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (508)-809-5554, or message the department’s Facebook page with any tips.