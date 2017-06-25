Providence Police investigation in Olneyville Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police detectives are investigating a reported drug overdose, and police are still looking for signs of foul play.

Providence Police tell Eyewitness News Sunday night a 24-year-old white female was found in a basement apartment in a home on Julian Street around 8:00 p.m.

Police went on to say that despite the incident being reported as a suspected overdose, the victim was found with additional injuries which now require further investigation. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Eyewitness News found Providence Police detectives at the Julian Street home, on the corner of Amherst Street in Olneyville, late Sunday night.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this breaking news story on air on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. on WPRI-12 and online anytime.