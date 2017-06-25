Target 12 wins Emmy for ‘Hidden House Rep’

BOSTON (WPRI) – The Target 12 Investigators won an Emmy Award on Saturday for last year’s series that raised questions about whether a state lawmaker actually lived in his district.

Target 12’s “Hidden House Rep” series won Best Investigative Report at the 40th Boston/New England Emmy Awards, which were presented at the Marriott Boston Copley Place hotel. The story beat out five competing nominees in the category, from Boston stations WCVB, WBZ and WFXT and New Haven’s WTNH.

The Emmy was shared by investigative reporter Tim White, digital reporters Ted Nesi and Dan McGowan, videographer John Villella Jr., and executive producer Nick Domings. Target 12 has received multiple Emmys in the past.

The original Target 12 report on the lawmaker, former state Rep. John Carnevale, infamously featured footage of him wrapping his face in a T-shirt after he apparently spotted an undercover camera rolling. The Providence Board of Canvassers eventually kicked Carnevale off the voter rolls following an inquiry triggered by Target 12’s findings, and he was charged with perjury earlier this year.