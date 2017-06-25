Two kids rescued from fire escape at two-alarm fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several children were rescued from a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning in Providence.

According to firefighters, the fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at a three-story building at 8 Denison Street. When firefighters arrived they immediately saw two children on the fire escape on the second floor and went to work getting them down.

The two children rescued from the fire escape and four other children who lived in the building were taken to Hasbro hospital as a precaution, fire officials said. One firefighter suffered a hand injury and was also taken to the hospital.

The fire appears to have started in and been mostly contained to the basement, but the cause hasn’t yet been determined.

Five adults lived in the home, three on the first floor and two on the second, but none of them were hurt. Two dogs were removed from the building; firefighters said both were expected to survive although one required oxygen at the scene.

While crews were wrapping up, another fire was reported at 18 Barrows Street. Fire officials said that was a porch fire that was quickly extinguished.