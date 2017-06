PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two more Rhode Island beaches have been closed because of high bacteria counts.

The Department of Health announced Sunday that Warren Town Beach and King Park Beach in Newport have been closed to swimming.

They join Conimicut Point Beach and Oakland Beach in Warwick as closed.

Up-to-date beach information is available on the Department of Health’s website or via recorded phone line at 401-222-2751.