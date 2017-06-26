AAA: Gas prices down heading into July 4th weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in R.I. have dropped two cents, making this rate the lowest for this date since 2005.

According to a AAA Northeast survey, self-serve, regular unleaded gas is averaging $2.27 per gallon, which is one cent lower than the national average.

The price for unleaded regular gas in R.I. ranges from $2.09 to $2.39 per gallon, so AAA advises motorists to shop around for the best price.

“Last week, the Energy Information Administration noted that U.S. refinery capacity has increased by 659,000 barrels per day since mid-August 2015, which is the equivalent of building a new refinery,” said Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert. “Prices nationally have fallen for 24 consecutive days.”