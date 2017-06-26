Chicken bites recalled due to possible bone contamination

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — A California-based company is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of chicken bite products because they may be contaminated.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday that Yummy Spoonfuls chicken bite products from Overhill Farms may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone.

The recall was issued after consumers reported finding bones in the products, which were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The following products are affected by the recall:

3-oz. boxes containing “Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Carrot Bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018

3-oz. boxes containing “Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Sweet Potato Bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18

3-oz. boxes containing “Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Broccoli Bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Broccoli Bites Chicken and Vegetable Patty,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Carrot Bites Chicken Patties with Carrots and Cauliflower,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Sweet Potato Bites Chicken Patties with Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa and Peas,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17

The frozen chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017, and April 25, 2017, and the products bear establishment numbers P2824, P6009 or P44058 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the FSIS, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.The agency advises anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact their healthcare provider.

The recalled products should not be consumed and should instead be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact Yummy Spoonfuls customer service representative Katy Saeger at (310) 597-2337.