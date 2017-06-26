CVS Health announces ‘Community Heroes’ grant program

CVS Health, WPRI 12 and the Pawtucket Red Sox are joining forces for the third year of Community Heroes, a grant program that will provide $55,000 in grants to Rhode Island nonprofits. This year’s grant program invites youth-based nonprofits to participate in a Public Service Announcement campaign, where youth can create a video on what it means for them to be the first tobacco free generation. After-school programs, youth enrichment programs and other youth-focused nonprofit organizations are invited to apply. Youth from these organizations can create their video and then upload it for judging by a panel of stakeholders. Ten nonprofits whose videos best align with the theme, will be chosen to receive $5,000 each. Once the ten videos are chosen, community members will have the chance to pick their favorite PSA, and that organization will receive an additional $5,000 bonus grant! Voting will open on August 7. Videos can be submitted now through July 26. Visit cvshealth.com/communityheroes to learn more.

