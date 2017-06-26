DMV unveils reservations program for new computer launch

CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) – The DMV has announced details of a reservation program, which will be required for all customers during the roll out period of its new computer system.

Anyone looking to access the DMV during July must first make a timed reservation online, and check in upon arrival. No one will be admitted into a building without a reservation.

Check-in will be required at the entrance to the building, and customers are advised to bring a copy of their reservation confirmation with them, as well as a valid ID. No check-ins will be allowed more than 15 minutes before the time of the reservation or later than 15 minutes after.

Reservations can be made online by going to the DMV website and clicking “Customer Reservations.” More information about schedules, reservations, and closures can be found in the “Customer Alert” section. Customers are encouraged to check the reservation site regularly, as more reservations may become available.

DMV officials are advising customers that reservations are not a guaranteed service time, rather they simply provide admittance into the building. Once inside, regular numbered tickets will be used on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations will be in effect at the Cranston DMV from Wednesday, July 5 until Monday, July 17. DMV offices in Middletown and Woonsocket will be open for reservations from Thursday, July 13 through Monday, July 17. No offices will be open Monday, July 3 or Tuesday, July 4. All DMV offices will resume their regular schedules without reservations on Tuesday, July 18.

As part of the system migration, DMV services online through RI.gov will also be suspended from Thursday, June 29 until Friday, July 7.

DMV services at AAA locations will be unavailable from Saturday, July 1 until Friday, July 7. Service, including for nonmembers, will resume at select offices starting Saturday, July 8. Remaining offices will resume service on a staggered basis through Monday, July 17. Nonmember service will continue at AAA locations through July 31. More information and and a list of locations is available at the AAA website.

The new computer system, call the Rhode Island Modernization System, or RIMS, will replace the one that has been in use since the 1970s. The system is expected to improve security for customers, allow access to records, and eventually reduce wait times at DMV locations.