Fall River animal shelter, Forever Paws, to open in July

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Thanks to a new animal shelter, stray and lost pets in Fall River will no longer have to be transported out of town.

The new no-kill shelter, Forever Paws, is located at 300 Lynwood Street. The shelter will begin its three-year contract with the city of Fall River near the beginning of July.

Fall River Animal Control Supervisor Cindy Berard said she is excited about the new shelter. Berard also said she was grateful for the Humane Society Shelter SouthCoast in Dartmouth, which helped Fall River Animal Control over the years.

“They’ve been so good to us,” Berard said.

Casey Fredette, the shelter administrator, said the shelter will be “a huge convenience for the animal control officers as well as the residents because it reduces the time that they potentially have to travel back and forth to reclaim their stray animal.”