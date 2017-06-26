In the Kitchen: Grilled Vegetable Ravioli

Go Providence has brought us Chef Rich Paolo from Bistro by the Sea. Chef Paolo shares his recipe for grilled vegetable ravioli with maple- roasted tomatoes and arugula salad.

Maple Pan- Roasted Tomatoes

Ingredients:

6 grape tomatoes

1 T vegetable oil

1 t. diced shallots

1 t. minced garlic

Salt and Pepper to taste

A few drops Real Maple Syrup

Directions:

In medium-hot pan add oil shallots and garlic and sauté quickly until garlic has slight color. Add tomatoes to pan and cook until skin starts to blister. Add salt and pepper to taste and drizzle a few drops of Maple syrup.

Ravioli & White Wine Sauce

Ingredients:

5 pcs. Grilled vegetable filled ravioli that are partially cooked for a couple minutes in advance and coated with a drop of oil. Any vegetable ravioli can be substituted if necessary.

1 T. vegetable oil

1 T. minced shallots

1 T. minced garlic

3 oz. white wine

1 T. butter

1 oz. grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 Pinch of minced fresh Parsley

Arugula Salad

Ingredients:

1oz. fresh arugula

1 t. Balsamic vinaigrette

1 oz. shaved Parmesan cheese

1 slice of Montreal seasoned Goat cheese

Directions for Assembling Dish:

In a medium temperature pan, sauté the shallots and garlic in the oil until they begin to release their fragrances. Add the wine and reduce slightly.

Add the ravioli, butter, Parsley, tomatoes and Romano cheese briefly, until your sauce thickens and the ravioli are heated through.

Transfer contents of pan to pasta bowl and place dressed arugula on top of pasta. Then top it off with a slice of the seasoned Goat cheese.