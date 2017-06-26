Niece of missing Coventry man to lead search-and-rescue Tuesday

Related Coverage Search continues for missing Coventry man

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The niece of a missing Coventry man hopes to gather a party of 50 searchers and five kayakers for a search-and-rescue mission Tuesday.

Amanda Benevides and other organizers hope to scour the area surrounding a river near Washington Street in the hopes of finding 46-year-old John Benevides. Searchers said Benevides was known to visit the river and that the search was planned to run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re all from out of state so we’re really just looking for anyone local that knows the area,” Amanda Benevides said, “or anyone really willing to help.”

The search will start at a Family Dollar parking lot on Washington Street, where John Benevides was last seen on June 17.

Those wanting to participate or learn more can visit the search’s Facebook page.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Coventry Police Department at (401) 826-1100. Email tips can also be sent to tips@coventrypd.org.