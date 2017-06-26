Parked boat catches fire in Taunton overnight

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A boat on a trailer parked on Winthrop Street (Route 44) caught fire early Monday morning, prompting fire crews to rush to the scene about 2:30 a.m.

The boat, “Frank’s Good Times,” had a “for sale” sign on it, and was parked in a grassy area next to a parking lot near the Taunton Rental Center, between North Walker Street and Dexter Farms Road.

The flames appeared to have damaged power lines above the boat, but police said it didn’t affect electricity to anyone nearby.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. It wasn’t clear at the scene what had led to the boat catching fire.