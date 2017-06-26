Police investigating weapons found at Fall River fire scene

Related Coverage Firearms, ammunition found at Fall River house fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — As Fall River firefighters investigate the cause of Saturday’s fire on Barre Street, city police are investigating weapons found inside the triple-decker.

Fall River police confirmed that nine rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition, were discovered and seized following the fire. Police said the owner of the guns did have a license but was still summoned to Second District Court since the weapon were not properly secured in a safe when the fire took place.

“We just want to make sure that the right person gets the guns and the police department is notified,” Fall River Fire Captain Neil Furtado said.

The fire department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire but said they’ve determined the flames started on a third-floor balcony.

“There was evidence of smoking up on that balcony area but we’re being told that no one smoked up there for a couple of days at least,” Furtado explained.

Fire officials said the building is salvageable but the content inside may not be.