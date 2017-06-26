Police: Man stole girl’s bicycle in Woonsocket after his vehicle was towed

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say a North Smithfield man stole and rode a small girl’s bicycle after his vehicle was towed early Monday morning.

According to Woonsocket police, 35-year-old Jeffrey Beaudreault had his vehicle towed due to multiple infractions. Later that morning, police say Beaudreault was spotted riding a small pink bicycle.

According to police, an investigation determined Beaudreault stole the bicycle from a home in Woonsocket.

At this time, it is not clear what charges Beaudreault might face.