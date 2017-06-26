Worker sent to hospital after legs become trapped under concrete

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say a construction worker was flown to Rhode Island Hospital after his legs became trapped under thousands of pounds worth of concrete slabs.

The accident happened on Victory Falls Road shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

According to Coventry police, the worker’s legs became trapped after the ground gave way at the construction site. A house is being built on the site.

A small excavator, driven by another worker, dangled precariously over the hole where the man was trapped, police said.

D’Ambra construction, which was not involved in the construction work, arrived on scene to help move the excavator before it fell into the hole where crews were working to free the trapped man.

North Kingstown firefighters were able to remove the concrete from the victim, who was then transported to the hospital via a Life-Star helicopter with minor injuries, police said.

BREAKING: Worker transported by medical helicopter after accident on construction site in Coventry. What we know at noon on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vXklkj2eYu — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) June 26, 2017

The site is owned by SKJR properties. According to owner Steve Kent, who was driving the excavator, the victim works for a different sub-contracted construction company.

OSHA is investigating the accident.