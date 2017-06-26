Providence dancer recovering after being struck on bicycle

Related Coverage Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Festival Ballet Providence dancer continues to recover, after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning while riding his bicycle.

It happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday on Hope Street in front of Hope High School.

The ballet company tells Eyewitness News that 28-year-old Jordan Nelson suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and a skull fracture.

Nelson’s family has put together a GoFundMe page to help assist with medical expenses in his road to recovery.

Police could provide any further details on the vehicle involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.