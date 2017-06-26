Providence-Newport ferry service to resume Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being out of service for more than a week, the Providence-Newport ferry will soon be back in the water.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Monday said the ferry is scheduled to resume service on Tuesday. This is also reflected on the ferry’s website.

The ferry was shipped to New York for repairs after it reportedly crashed into a buoy while trying to avoid another boat, according to SeaStreak, the company that operates the ferry.

