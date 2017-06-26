Providence recreation centers announce schedule changes for this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning Monday, June 26 and ending Thursday, June 29, Providence recreation centers will run on a revised schedule to allow for cleanup and programming preparation for the busy summer season.

There will be a rotations of closures so that there is always a nearby center available to the public. Notices will be posted at closed centers to inform residents of nearby open centers, says Press Secretary Victor Morente.

On Monday the following Providence recreation centers will be closed: Joslin Recreation Center at 17 Hyatt St., John Rollins Recreation Center at 674 Praire Ave. and Vincent Brown Recreation Center at 438 Hope St.

Schedules will return to normal on Friday June 30, opening from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visit the Recreation Department’s Facebook, the city’s webpage, or call the Providence Recreation Department at 401-680-7300 for more information on schedule shifts during the week.